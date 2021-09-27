K'Osewe boss shooting: Tom Mboya found guilty of attempted murder

Tom Oywa Mboya

Tom Oywa Mboya at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on September 27, 2021, when he was convicted of the attempted murder of K'Osewe Ronalo Foods William Guda Osewe in 2016.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti  &  Dennis Onsongo

A Nairobi court on Monday convicted tour operator Tom Oywa Mboya of the attempted murder of K'Osewe Ronalo Foods proprietor William Guda Osewe.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.