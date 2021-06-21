William Osewe shooting: Tom Mboya pleads for acquittal

Tom Oywa Mboya

Tom Mboya at the Milimani Law Courts on June 21, 2021, over the attempted killing of K'Osewe Ranalo Foods owner William Osewe.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In his arguments, Prof Ojienda said there were “historic occurrences where Mr Osewe accosted Mr Mboya, alleging he was having an affair with his wife”.

A trader accused of attempting to kill city restaurant owner William Osewe, allegedly over a love triangle, has pleaded for acquittal, saying he acted in self defence.

