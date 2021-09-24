Man accused of shooting K'Osewe owner wants case reopened

Tom Oywa Mboya in the dock on September 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A businessman charged with attempting to kill city hotelier William Osewe on Thursday sought time to adduce more evidence before a verdict is rendered.

