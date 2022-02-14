Justice Chitembwe loses bid to bar JSC from probing him

Chitembwe

Judge Said Juma Chitembwe. The High Court has again declined a request by Mr Chitembwe to block the JSC from investigating him over accusations of bribery and gross misconduct.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has again declined a request by Justice Juma Chitembwe to block the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from investigating him over accusations of bribery and gross misconduct.

