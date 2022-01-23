Said Juma Chitembwe

Justice Said Chitembwe. A new twist has emerged in the bid to remove him from office over allegations of corruption and gross misconduct.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Puzzle of Chitembwe accusers’ U-turn bid to withdraw JSC case

logo (5)

By  Walter Menya  &  Ibrahim Oruko

A new twist has emerged in the bid to remove from office Justice Said Chitembwe over allegations of corruption and gross misconduct after two of the parties notified the Judicial Service of Commission (JSC) of their intention to withdraw their petition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.