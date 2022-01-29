High Court gives JSC 10 days to respond to Chitembwe’s petition

Justice Said Juma Chitembwe

Justice Said Juma Chitembwe arrives at the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on December 29, 2009. Petitions have been filed at the JSC calling for his dismissal. 

Photo credit: File | Nation
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has given the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) 10 days to respond to a petition by Justice Juma Chitembwe challenging the ongoing disciplinary proceedings against him.

