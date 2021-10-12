Joe Biden to host Uhuru Kenyatta on transparency, security

Joe Biden, Uhuru Kenyatta

US President Joe Biden (left) and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta. The two leaders will meet at White House on October 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP/PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Thursday meet with his host, US counterpart, Joe Biden to discuss a range of subjects including financial transparency, security and human rights, the White House said on Tuesday.

