President Uhuru Kenyatta responds: Pandora Papers will lift secrecy on unexplained wealth

President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to an explosive report published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ), coming just hours after its release.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, President Kenyatta said the reports, which touched on his family's and other world leaders' wealth, would go a long way in enhancing financial transparency and openness in Kenya and around the globe.

"The movement of illicit funds, proceeds of crime and corruption thrive in an environment of secrecy and darkness," he said.

He also hinted that a follow up of such a financial audit would help uncover unexplained wealth.

"The Pandora Papers and subsequent follow up audits will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who can not explain their assets or wealth", President Kenyatta said.

However, the statement did not address the specific allegations made in the reports based on the Pandora Papers.

He said he will fully respond to it when he returns from an official visit to the Americas.

Dozens of world leaders and personalities have been named in the reports exposing their offshore dealings.

Aside from the Head of State, others mentioned include Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Colombian songstress Shakira and German supermodel Claudia Schiffer.