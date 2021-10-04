'Pandora Papers' expose leaders' offshore millions

King Abdullah II of Jordan

King Abdullah II of Jordan. The "Pandora Papers" expose how he created a network of offshore companies and tax havens to amass a $100 million property empire from Malibu, California to Washington and London.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

New York

