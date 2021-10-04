William Ruto
DP Ruto pours out heart to church on Uhuru falling-out

By  Onyango K'Onyango

  • The fallout between President Kenyatta and his deputy has played out in the public since the 2018 ‘handshake’ between the president and ODM leader Raila Odinga.


  • The hardened positions have seen the president progressively drop Dr Ruto’s allies from the cabinet and other key positions in the public sector

Deputy President William Ruto has poured out his heart to the church, listing issues that he wants discussed in the proposed reconciliatory meeting with his boss even as the State House has remained cold on the clergy’s proposal for conciliatory talks.

