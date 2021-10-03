Netizens react to William Ruto’s Facebook post on truce with Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto exchange greetings during 18th Annual National Prayer Breakfast at Parliament Buildings on May 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has termed concerns raised by Catholic bishops over the rift between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 polls as a matter of national concern.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.