President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto
Bishops’ effort to reconcile Uhuru and Ruto hits snag

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • Bishops lament lack of interest by the president and deputy to strike a political truce.
  • The clergy last month offered to step in and end hostilities between the president and his deputy. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have snubbed efforts by religious leaders to reconcile them ahead of the General Election in 2022.

