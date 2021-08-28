Reconcile for country's sake, clergy urge Uhuru and DP

Religious leaders in Mombasa have called for reconciliation between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto “for the sake of peace, unity and stability of the nation”.

Kenya National Congress of Pentecostal Churches and Ministries President Stanley Michuki urged the President and his deputy to call a truce “as their differences could drown the country in chaos”.

“We thank God for keeping our country intact despite the Covid-19 pandemic and rising political temperature. As religious leaders who pray for the stability and wellbeing of Kenya, we are concerned by the misunderstanding between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto,” Bishop Michuki told journalists at Praise Chapel in Kizingo.

“This misunderstanding is not healthy for our nation. It is likely to affect the peace, unity and stability we have worked and prayed for.”

Symbol of unity

Bishop Tee Nalo of Praise Chapel said the country is facing challenges like the pandemic, a struggling economy, crippling debt and a rising number of suicides and that the quarrel between the country’s top two leaders is not improving the lives of citizens.

“We urge the President, who is our national symbol of unity, to engage his deputy and find a solution to their differences. We also appeal to the DP to be willing to sit down with the President before matters get out of hand,” Bishop Nalo said.

The bishops said President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto should practise forgiveness as the Bible says “since they go to church regularly”.

“Be kind, tenderhearted and forgiving just as God in Christ has forgiven you. We believe whatever differences they have are reconcilable,” Bishop Michuki said.

Elsewhere, the Mombasa Interfaith Council and Clergy urged Kenyans to make wise choices as the country heads to a General Election.

Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva said Kenyans need to pick leaders of integrity and those capable of fighting ills like corruption.

“We don’t know who will bell the cat of corruption. Kenyans’ appetite for free things, other people’s money and money diverted from projects is startling. We have made it a norm for elbows to be greased to get things going,” Archbishop Kivuva said.

He called on Kenyans to be wise and make sound decisions ahead of the elections.

Archbishop Kivuva praised the Judiciary “for standing with the Constitution” and being just following the judgment of the Building Bridges Initiative by the Court of Appeal.

Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya Organising Secretary and Coast Interfaith Council chairman, Sheikh Mahmoud Abdillahi, said religious leaders have spoken but political leaders make personal decisions.

“Those in leadership have eyes but do not see, ears but do not hear. Religious leaders have done their part,” Sheikh Abdillahi said.

Coronavirus restrictions

National Council of Churches of Kenya, Mombasa chairman Peter John Katana said political leaders should take responsibility for their words and actions.