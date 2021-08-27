William Ruto
Ruto under siege: Uhuru ministers now train guns on DP

By  Onyango K'Onyango

  • Without mentioning names, Dr Matiang’i likened Dr Ruto’s ‘Hustler Nation’ politics to that of warmonger and genocidaire Adolf Hitler of Germany.
  • Ruto allies say this is part of Uhuru’s scheme to show that his deputy does not have his blessings or support.

Deputy President William Ruto is a man under siege from both his juniors in the government and allies of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, even as he vows to stay put in the Jubilee administration.

