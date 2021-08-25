Uhuru allies accuse William Ruto of rejoicing over BBI collapse

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu. He has challenged Deputy President William Ruto to explain to Mt Kenya why “he seems to have a problem with supporting anything that will benefit the region.”

By  Justus Ochieng'

Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mt Kenya region have accused Deputy President William Ruto of rejoicing the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which they said spelt several gains for the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.