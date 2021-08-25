Fate of Taita Taveta constituencies hangs in the balance after BBI flop

Voi MP Jones Mlolwa addresses journalists in Mbololo. The MP said they are ready to lobby for changes of law to protect endangered constituencies that risk being scrapped for failing to meet the population threshold.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The fate of constituencies in Taita Taveta County hangs in the balance after the Court of Appeal threw out the proposed constitutional changes that sought to protect them from being scrapped.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.