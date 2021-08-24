BBI dispute moves to Supreme Court

A copy of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The battle to amend the Constitution has formally moved to the Supreme Court after one of the private citizens who fought the proposed referendum filed a notice of appeal.

