Ethiopia launches drone strikes against Tigray forces

Pro-TPLF rebels arriving in Makele

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Ethiopian national army has reportedly launched heavy air and ground offensives against positions of Tigray forces in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia.

