Isaac Mwaura: Sh6 billion lost in anti-government protests

The government says Kenyan businesses have lost more than Sh6 billion since June, when anti-government demonstrations swept the country.

Consequently, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on Thursday, July 18, thousands of workers have lost their jobs, as the economy continues to take a hit.

“We wish to empathize with them as they strive to recoup their lost businesses. Overall, the country has lost approximately Sh6 billion, according to Kenya Revenue Authority, as a result of demonstrations,” Dr Mwaura told journalists in Nairobi.

His sentiments come amid ongoing protests despite the withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill 2024, which was the genesis of the protests against Kenya Kwanza administration.

Members of the public rummage through litter outside shops along Wabera Street in Nairobi following a looting spree during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 26, 2024.



Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

In Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), several businesses that were rocked by the street demos, leading to their closure, are yet to reopen to date.

They include supermarkets, hotels, shops as well as Nairobi County Assembly, which was set on fire.

According to Mr Mwaura, the demonstration has been infiltrated by thugs whose aim is to loot and cause havoc in the country.

He asked the youth to call off their demonstrations as the government had responded to their grievances, adding that President William Ruto was ready to dialogue with them.

“We are ready to act on your concerns as demonstrated by the recent developments. The president has taken a number of steps in response to your concerns regarding governance of our country.”

The nationwide demos forced the president to withdraw the controversial Finance Bill, sack his entire Cabinet, initiate the process of putting place the electoral commission and call for national dialogue.

Extravagant lifestyle

The Spokesperson also used the occasion to apologise to Kenyans for the extravagant lifestyle displayed in public by state officials, promising that it will not happen again under President Ruto.

New Content Item (1) Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

“On behalf of any public official who has been seen to be opulent, proud or arrogant. I wish to issue an unreserved apology to the people of Kenya. I wish to say that going forward, public officials shall demonstrate responsibility and humility as instructed by our appointing authority.”

On recent attacks on the media and journalists by the police, the Spokesperson said that the acts were regrettable, and that the government was ready to work closely with the media to protect their rights.

He also asked media workers to call off the countrywide demonstrations that has been scheduled for next week to protest the arrest and harassment of veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho, and the shooting of K24 journalist Catherine Kariuki Wanjeri during the demonstrations.

Inasmuch as the Spokesperson condemned the abduction of Mr Gaitho, who the National Police Service later said was a mistaken identity, the Spokesperson said that confusing individuals is not a new thing, and that Kenyans should understand it in that perspective.

He added that in many occasions, he has also been confused with Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi.

The littered entrance to Garden Square Restaurant along City Hall Way, Nairobi following a looting spree during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 26, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

“It is possible that you can be misidentified, because there are people who refer me to someone, because there is an MP called Martin. That is what we have to accept to have taken place and we want to tell journalist that we are ready to have dialogue and to ensure that you do your work without being bias.”

Ms Wanjeri was injured in Nakuru, arousing uproar from media outlets in the country as well as among Kenyans.

According to the video, one of the police officers who were moving on a police vehicle as they control the crowds in Nakuru Central Business District (CBD) is seen aiming where the journalists were, despite having identified themselves as journalists.

Dialogue

Dr Mwaura said the Independent Policing Oversight Authority was investigating the circumstances under which the journalist was shot, and injured, and that action will be taken against the perpetrators.

“I would like to ask journalists and the editors, to come, and let us have a dialogue. Demonstrations will not be a solution.”

The multisectoral dialogue that had been promised by the President to take place is yet to start, as parties which are expected to take part in the talks continue to form the teams which will sit on the table.

Despite of Ruto’s dismissal of his Cabinet, and firing of the Inspector General of Police, Gen Zs continue to highlight their demands, which is the resignation of the President.

A security officers assesses damage on shops along Wabera Street in Nairobi following a looting spree during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 26, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group