Ipoa launches investigation into shooting of Nakuru journalist

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has taken over investigations into the police shooting of Media Max journalist Catherine Wanjeri, who was shot during an anti-government protest.

Ms Wanjeri was shot three times on Tuesday July 16 while covering the protest along Kenyatta Avenue in Nakuru City. She was rushed to Valley Hospital and later transferred to PGH Annex.

On Wednesday July 17, journalists marched peacefully through the streets of Nakuru town to the Central Police Station in solidarity with Ms Wanjeri and to demand justice for their injured colleague.

The journalists, who turned out in large numbers, had been denied access to the station but were later allowed in when County Commander Samuel Ndanyi, accompanied by other security agencies, intervened.

Armed police officers had manned the gate to the police station to prevent the protesting journalists from entering.

Led by Nakuru Journalist Association (NJA) chairman Joseph Openda, the journalists said they would not relent until justice was done to Ms Wanjeri.

The association, through Mr Openda, presented its petition to Mr Ndanyi, saying the incident involving police officers was not only an attack on an individual but a direct assault on press freedom and the safety of journalists in Nakuru County.

The Association called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the police officer responsible for this brutal attack. It added that the officer in question should be held accountable for his actions to ensure justice for Ms Wanjeri.

"We seek formal assurances from your office that journalists will be protected while carrying out their duties. Journalists play a crucial role in informing the public and holding authorities to account. They should be able to carry out their work without fear of harassment, intimidation or violence," said Mr Openda.

In the petition filed, the association said that justice will be served.

In its petition, the association said that the tribunal would be a crucial step in restoring public confidence and media engagement with the police service.

The association wants formal assurances that journalists will be safe while carrying out their duties of informing the public and holding the authorities to account.

In response, the district commander said the police oversight team had taken over the matter and assured the media fraternity that justice would be done.

He called on journalists who were with Wanjeri to come forward and record statements with the IPOA.

Kipkoech Ngetich, a Nakuru-based lawyer, condemned the incident, saying the journalist was shot despite being identifiable.

He said that as the Law Society of Kenya, they will defend the media as the key to change in governance and state oppression.

As a member of the Public Interest Litigation, Mr Kipkoech demanded that the officer who shot Wanjeri be arrested and charged within three days.

"If you do not do this, as LSK we have the power to file a private prosecution for attempted murder and we will do so until we get justice and compensation," he said.

Maryanne Nyambura, a reporter for Citizen TV, complained that it was inhumane for the police to target her.