President Ruto orders DCI to speed up probe into Kware killings

President William Ruto has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to speed up investigations into the bodies found in Kware, Nairobi. He said his government does not condone extrajudicial killings and assured that those behind the killings will be brought to book.

This comes after more bodies were discovered from Kware on Saturday, July 13, 2024 morning.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga on Friday, July 12, called upon the investigative authorities to carry out thorough investigations after six bodies were retrieved from a dumpsite in the Kware area in Mukuru Kwa Njenga in Nairobi.

Volunteers retrieve a human body wrapped in a bag in the Kware area of Pipeline Nairobi on July 212, 024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Deputy Director in charge of Human and Civil Rights Jacinta Nyamosi also gave the Inspector General of Police 21 days to complete investigations and forward the files to the ODPP.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, the DPP has directed the Office of the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and forward the resultant file for perusal within twenty-one (21) days,”

ODPP has also called upon independent bodies to carry out investigations on the cases of enforced disappearances that have been reported in the country.

Dead, decomposing and dumped

“The DPP calls upon relevant agencies including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNHCR) and the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite investigations on all reports of enforced disappearance and deaths allegedly committed by police officers and consistently submit reports to the ODPP for review after every seven (7) days,” Ms Jacinta said.

The agency has also called upon civil society organisations and members of the public to provide information to the investigative authorities to ensure justice is served.

The announcement follows the discovery of the bodies of young adults from a dumpsite in Nairobi. The bodies had visible head injuries.

DCI homicide detectives put sacks with human bodies recovered from the Kware dumpsite into body bags. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The bodies were transported to the City Mortuary where a postmortem is expected to be conducted on the bodies.

The discovery also comes amidst concerns over the rising cases of missing relatives and friends after protests carried out last month in the country.