Stop the attacks on our journalists and address issues raised by youth

The recent wave of Gen Z protests has spotlighted the legitimate concerns and voices of our youth, who are advocating for meaningful change and recognition. These protests, however, have also been marred by alarming incidents of violence against Kenyans, including journalists.

The cases of the abduction of Macharia Gaitho on Wednesday, July 17, the shooting of MediaMax broadcast journalist Catherine Wanjeri wa Kariuki in Nakuru on Tuesday, and the police water cannon spraying of CNN photojournalist Fabien Muhire as he went about his work in Nairobi’s Central Business District, stand out as recent examples. These acts of targeting journalists are unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned.

Peaceful demonstrations and protests are a form of free speech protected by our Constitution. They are a vital mechanism through which citizens, particularly our youth, can voice their frustrations and demands for a better future. Journalists play an indispensable role in covering these protests, ensuring that the public remains informed and that the grievances of the protesters reach the relevant authorities and stakeholders.

The Gen Z protests are driven by legitimate concerns that require our attention and action. Our youth are advocating for timely issuance of IDs, passports, and Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) disbursements and university student loans, among other pressing issues. Their demands are not only valid but also critical to their future and the overall development of our nation. The government’s acknowledgement of these issues, and the concessions made by President William Ruto, are steps in the right direction. However, more must be done to address these concerns comprehensively and with urgency.

Gen Zs’ demands

We must start by recognising the legitimacy of the Gen Zs’ demands. These young citizens are not just protesting for the sake of it; they are highlighting issues that need a national conversation and immediate, practical solutions. The government, civil society, and all stakeholders must acknowledge that the concerns raised by the Gen Z are real and pressing. Their voices must be heard, and their demands addressed with the seriousness they deserve.

Furthermore, we must empathise with the perspectives of Gen Z. Families who have lost loved ones during these protests are mourning, and their grief must be acknowledged. The frustrations of our youth, stemming from personal issues such as delayed issuance of essential documents like IDs and passports, and the challenges in accessing education financing through HELB, to critical ones such as accountability on management of public resources and poor leadership - are valid. These are not mere inconveniences but significant barriers to their personal as well as Kenya’s progress and wellbeing. Understanding and addressing these issues is crucial for fostering a sense of belonging and hope among our youth.

Press freedom

The recent violent incidents against journalists are deeply troubling. Mr Gaitho’s abduction, Ms Wanjeri wa Kariuki’s shooting, and Mr Muhire’s harassment are stark reminders of the dangers journalists face in their line of duty. These attacks are not only a violation of the journalists’ rights but also an assault on press freedom and democracy. Journalists have a rightful duty to cover protests and provide timely and accurate information to the public. Their safety and freedom to report without fear of retribution must be protected at all costs.

The media commits to highlight the interventions proposed by both the Government and the youth. The Government’s concessions, though commendable, must be followed by concrete actions to resolve the issues raised. Simultaneously, the youth should continue to engage in peaceful dialogue and constructive actions to push for the changes they seek. Both parties must work collaboratively to find sustainable solutions that address the root causes of these protests.

Journalist Macharia Gaitho released

We call upon the Government to take immediate action to ensure the safety of journalists. This includes conducting thorough investigations into the recent attacks and holding those responsible to account. It is imperative to create an environment where journalists can perform their duties without fear of violence or intimidation. The protection of journalists is not just about safeguarding individuals; it is about upholding the principles of democracy and free speech.

Moreover, we urge the Government to engage meaningfully with the youth, addressing their concerns with empathy and urgency. The issues raised by Gen Z, such as corruption and incompetence in the public sector, must be prioritised. These are fundamental rights that should be accessible to all citizens, including our youth, who are the future of our nation.

Gen Z protests

In conclusion, the targeting of journalists during the Gen Z protests is a grave violation of press freedom and a threat to our democracy. We must condemn these acts unequivocally and take immediate steps to protect journalists and uphold their rights. At the same time, we must acknowledge the legitimate concerns of our youth, engage with empathy, and work collaboratively to find lasting solutions. Only then can we build a society where free speech is truly protected, and every citizen can participate in shaping the future of our nation.

The Gen Z protests are driven by legitimate concerns that require our attention and action. Our youth are advocating for timely issuance of IDs, passports and university student loans, among other pressing issues. Their demands are not only valid but also critical to their future and the overall development of our nation. The government’s acknowledgement of these issues, and the concessions made by President William Ruto, are steps in the right direction. However, more must be done to address these concerns comprehensively and with urgency.

We must start by recognising the legitimacy of the Gen Zs’ demands. These young citizens are not just protesting for the sake of it; they are highlighting issues that need a national conversation and immediate, practical solutions. The government, civil society, and all stakeholders must acknowledge that the concerns raised by the Gen Z are real and pressing. Their voices must be heard, and their demands addressed with the seriousness they deserve.

Frustrations of our youth

Furthermore, we must empathise with the perspectives of Gen Z. Families who have lost loved ones during these protests are mourning, and their grief must be acknowledged. The frustrations of our youth, stemming from personal issues such as delayed issuance of essential documents like IDs and passports, and the challenges in accessing education financing through the Higher Education Loans Board ( HELB), to critical ones such as accountability on management of public resources and poor leadership — are valid. These are not mere inconveniences but significant barriers to their personal as well as Kenya’s progress and well-being. Understanding and addressing these issues is crucial for fostering a sense of belonging and hope among our youth.

The recent violent incidents against journalists are deeply troubling. Mr Gaitho’s abduction, Ms Wanjeri wa Kariuki’s shooting, and Mr Muhire’s harassment are stark reminders of the dangers journalists face in their line of duty. These attacks are not only a violation of the journalists’ rights but also an assault on press freedom and democracy. Journalists have a rightful duty to cover protests and provide timely and accurate information to the public. Their safety and freedom to report without fear of retribution must be protected at all costs.

The media commits to highlight the interventions proposed by both the government and the youth. The government’s concessions, though commendable, must be followed by concrete actions to resolve the issues raised. Simultaneously, the youth should continue to engage in peaceful dialogue and constructive actions to push for the changes they seek. Both parties must work collaboratively to find sustainable solutions that address the root causes of these protests.

Take immediate action





We call upon the government to take immediate action to ensure the safety of journalists. This includes conducting thorough investigations into the recent attacks and holding those responsible to account. It is imperative to create an environment where journalists can perform their duties without fear of violence or intimidation. The protection of journalists is not just about safeguarding individuals; it is about upholding the principles of democracy and free speech.

Moreover, we urge the government to engage meaningfully with the youth, addressing their concerns with empathy and urgency. The issues raised by Gen Z, such as corruption and incompetence in the public sector, must be prioritised. These are fundamental rights that should be accessible to all citizens, including our youth, who are the future of our nation.