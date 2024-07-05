Revealed: Sectors hardest hit by anti-tax protests

Retailers, construction firms, and farmers were the hardest hit by the countrywide anti-government demos, which have paralysed business in major towns, findings of a closely-watched survey have suggested.

The sectors bore the brunt of anxiety over new and higher tax proposals in the now-dropped Finance Bill 2024, with overall private sector sales falling at the steepest pace in seven months.

The youth-led anti-tax protests, which started a fortnight ago, later morphed into anti-government demos after President William Ruto conceded and declined to assent to the Bill, recommending that lawmakers delete all clauses.

Findings of the Stanbic Kenya Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) — based on feedback from about 400 corporate managers in key sectors — suggested on Wednesday that customers “withheld spending decisions due to uncertainty around the country's finance bill”.

A security officers assesses damage on shops along Wabera Street in Nairobi following a looting spree during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 26, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

That hurt output in all key sectors covered except manufacturing where respondents reported an uptick.

“After two months of increased purchasing activity by firms, there was a dip in purchasing quantities and inventories because of reduced sales in several sectors, namely construction, agriculture, wholesale, and retail,” Christopher Legilisho, an economist with South African-based Standard Bank, the parent firm of Stanbic Bank, wrote in the PMI report for June.

“Input prices, purchase prices, and output prices recorded a mild increase in anticipation of the increased taxes proposed in the Finance Bill 2024. However, a stronger exchange rate and lower pump prices managed to restrain costs.” Overall, June’s PMI— a measure for month-on-month private sector activity such as output, new orders, and employment— fell at the sharpest pace in seven months to 47.2 from 51.8 in May.

The now-dropped new and higher taxation measures targeted to raise an extra Sh346 billion to fund a nearly Sh4 trillion budget for the year starting July.

Members of the public rummage through litter outside shops along Wabera Street in Nairobi following a looting spree during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 26, 2024.



Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The plan involved cutting the budget deficit from 5.7 per cent of gross domestic product, a measure of economic output, in the current financial year to 3.3 per cent of GDP in the financial year starting next month.