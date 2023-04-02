IG Japhet Koome under fire barely five months into office

Inspector General of Police (IG) Japhet Koome is under the spotlight after barely five months in office over a series of alleged violations of the law by officers under his command, and his response to demands for accountability.

Criticism over Mr Koome’s track record as the country’s top police boss continues to pile on, with oversight bodies and human rights groups raising alarm over allegations that the National Police Service is going rogue under his command.

The IG has been accused of disregarding the law on multiple occasions as well as inaction in the face of what appears to be police impunity that, if left unchecked, could wipe out years of reforms in the security sector.

Among the highlights of Mr Koome’s questionable record is last Thursday’s brutal attack on journalists by police officers during protests by Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

In a blatant disregard of the law, a plainclothes police officer was caught on camera firing a teargas canister at close range into a vehicle that was carrying journalists during the protests. Four journalists suffered serious injuries in the outrageous attack that has drawn criticism towards the National Police Service.

Despite widespread condemnation of the actions of the officers, the IG has completely disregarded the matter and instead appeared to praise officers for the attacks.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Koome commended police officers for what he termed as commitment and resilience in quelling chaos.

“We commend all officers for their commitment, resilience, and for acting within the confines of the law in their effort to quell the chaos yesterday,” the police boss said in the statement.

The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome addressing the Media at Jogoo House, Nairobi on March 26, 2023. Police commanders have been ordered to use communication channels that are only visible to a few officers. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Three days after the attacks, the police boss is yet to address the attacks on journalists despite questions arising from all quarters. There have also been accusations that the police have taken sides in their handling of the protests.

Northlands raid

One high-profile incident was the raid on the Northlands property belonging to the family of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta where goons went on a destruction and looting spree without police intervention. Officers showed up more than 24 hours later. On the other hand, the police have also been accused of using excessive force during the demonstrations.

Today, a review of Mr Koome’s first five months in office paints a picture of a police service sliding back to the dark old days despite promises and commitments by both the government and the IG to end misconduct and police brutality among the police.

The police boss set a questionable precedent when he boldly attacked the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) less than a month after being sworn in.

While addressing police officers on December 16, 2022, Mr Koome referred to the independent civilian oversight body as “busybodies” as he urged officers to use their firearms to defend themselves and citizens.

“The nature of police work is dangerous. Na ndio maana tunauliza maafisa wetu, hiyo bunduki umepewa hatutaki kuskia umeumizwa au umekatwa na mkora na uko na bunduki. (That is why we are telling our officers that we do not want to hear that you have been injured by a criminal while you have a firearm). Count on the Inspector-General to stand with you. You have a committed Cabinet Secretary with a strong legal background. Msitishwe na busybodies. Kuna busybodies kadhaa kazi yao ni kusema ‘shika polisi’. (Do not be cowed by busybodies. There are busybodies whose job is to order for the arrest of police officers),” Mr Koome said in his speech.

President William Ruto and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 30, 2023.

Photo credit: PCS

Collision with Ipoa

The remarks by the police boss consequently put the police service on a collision course with Ipoa, who in turn vowed to clamp down on misconduct and brutality.

Several investigations that had been going on for some time led to the arrest of a number of police officers over brutality against civilians, including Pangani’s infamous officer Ahmed Rashid who is currently facing charges for the murder of two teenagers.

Mr Rashid is accused of executing the two young men on March 31, 2017, in Eastleigh and was at the time under the command of Mr Koome.