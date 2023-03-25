Police on the spot for undermining Ipoa

Interfering in the work of the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa) by the Office of Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome is detrimental to the fight against extrajudicial killings, a report by rights groups has observed.

The 2022 Missing Voices report says the move has led to reduced public support and respect for the criminal justice system. According to the 55-page report released yesterday in Yala township, Siaya County, the police say Ipoa—established to ensure police accountability through civilian oversight—is the reason they cannot effectively fight crime.

Despite President William Ruto disbanding the Special Services Unit accused of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, the report termed the statement by the IG a big setback. “The statement by the police leadership offers an insight into a service that is out of step with the reality of the police’s egregious human rights violations.”

It notes that Mr Koome is on record calling Ipoa a “busybody” for discharging its constitutional mandate. Pointing out that the disbandment of the Special Service Unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was a positive step, the rights groups noted that taking punitive actions against perpetrators will send a powerful signal to police officers that observation of human rights is sacred.

Justice

“This will offer the families of the victims of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearance solace that justice will be done,” the report reads.

Missing Voices documented 130 cases of police killings and 22 cases of enforced disappearances in 2022, bringing the total number to 152, marking a drop of 30.1 per cent and 38 per cent respectively compared to 2021. January 2022 saw the highest number of police killings, with 28 cases from 11 incidents, followed by July, with 21 police killings arising from 12 incidents. February had 13 police killings arising from nine incidents. International Justice Mission director Ben-son Shamala said Pangani police station in Nairobi remains the most notorious for police killings with 11 cases.

Following sustained campaigns by the Missing Voices coalition, a significant drop from 32 cases reported at the station in 2021 was attributed to the transfer of 19 police officers from the station on November 25, 2021.

Kayole Police Station is second with five followed by Kahawa West and Nakuru West Sub County police following with 4 cases each.

A multi-agency task force which conducted anti-terror operations in Lamu, Mandera, and Turkana counties were also blamed for killings totalling 18 cases.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was implicated in 8 killings in 2022.

The report indicates that lack of law that explicitly criminalizes enforced disappearance is challenging realization of justice for families.

While people living in informal urban areas were the primary targets in the past, groups like boda boda riders are increasingly becoming new targets.

“This year’s report, dubbed “Accountability now”, is seeking to push the concerned authorities to act and make the perpetrators accountable.

People killed

“We cannot have a total of 152 people being killed by the police who are paid with the taxpayers’ money to over services,” said Mr Shamala.

He added: “We are calling for accountability and justice for victims like William Mayange, a Maseno University student who was killed by police during demonstration Monday this week,” he said.

The report on the police killings and forced disappearance come a year after unidentified bodies were retrieved from Yala River.

The bodies that were retrieved from Yala were kept at Yala Sub-County mortuary and marked unidentified.

“This report, however, has excluded some 40 bodies that were retrieved from River Yala in the year 2022,” noted Mr Shamala.

Deputy Director Of Public Prosecution Jecinter Nyamosi who graced the occasion said the office of Mr Noordin Hajji is committed to ensuring justice is served to all.