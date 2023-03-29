Kenyatta farm invasion left IG Koome exposed

Exposed • The goons who raided former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm on Monday and stole goats in broad daylight have left Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome “shamelessly exposed”, says Dave Tumbula. It’s a pity, he adds, that the looters leisurely did their thing for hours. “They move fast and hurl tear gas and fire bullets at peaceful protestors, but did nothing to stop thieves.”

CRB woes •President William Ruto’s promise to have “hustlers removed from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) blacklist won’t be realised soon”, says Carol Maina. “After clearing your debt, some banks and other financial institutions won’t delist you, but will instead send you to the CRB to get a certificate, which one has to pay for. Why not make the delisting free?” Her contact is ca[email protected]

Insensitive • As Kenyans grapple with difficult economic times, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) seems to have “struck a gold mine, as it’s giving pay increases to civil servants”, says Thomas Yebei. The beneficiaries, he adds, include the newly appointed Chief Administrative Secretaries, who have not started working. It’s insensitive of the SRC to do this.” His contact [email protected]

Extortion • Schools continue to “fleece parents through uniforms, motivation and ‘graduation’ fees”, says Dr Okumba Miruka. He wonders why the Ministry of Education can’t stamp out the practices. “Why do we have a government if it can’t protect citizens from extortion? Won’t it deploy police to bludgeon people demonstrating against such extortion?” His email address is [email protected]

Misleading • Following complaints about the quality of the government-subsidised fertiliser, Ernest Saina says the Agriculture ministry should give a technical clarification. “To get the desired levels of nutrients for maize, two bags of the fertiliser should be applied per acre unlike the one-and-a-half bags of DAP. “It’s, therefore, misleading to talk of a subsidy.” His contact is [email protected]