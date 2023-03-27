Ruto, Gachagua must tone down their verbal attacks on Raila

Losing hope • President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua should tone down their verbal attacks on opposition leader Raila Odinga, urges Dr Victor Isadia. “Their use of strong language will dishonour them. They should focus on fixing the economy rather than engaging the opposition in an unnecessary war of words. Hustlers were very optimistic but are losing hope in them.” His contact [email protected].

Be proactive • It has taken the current heavy rains for the Nairobi City County to announce that repairs are to be made on Mombasa Road to curb flooding, says Churchill Amatha. "It's high time the county government became more proactive. I thought maintenance was a part of engineering plans. Must we wait for floods to realise the importance of drainage?"

Clogged drainage • The City County should unblock the drains for water from the current heavy to flow away easily, urges Jerry Kenyansa. "The roads in some estates are flooded, yet heavy rains continue to pound the country." Lusaka and Mombasa roads, he adds, are some of the most affected. What measures are being made to clear the clogged drainage system?"

Food for thought • When it's dry, livestock die and when it's wet, they also die, remarks Churchill Amatha, on the impact of the latest flooding in some areas. "It seems both sides of the coin have similar consequences. Do we blame government policy or the lack of it? Or should the blame go to the Meteorological Department for poor forecasts? It's food for thought!"

Coffin carriage • The funeral services industry is one of the fastest growing, especially in western Kenya, notes Jim Okwako. “Bereaved families incur huge funeral budgets running into millions of shillings, with food catering taking a huge chunk of the money.” In the Sega area of Siaya County, for instance, he adds, there is a special SUV-drawn coffin carriage that costs Sh40,000 only for the burial procession.