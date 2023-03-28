Rainwater should be harvested through dams construction

Water everywhere • The “rainy season is finally here with floods almost everywhere”, remarks Mwangi Karuga. “Rivers are full to the point of breaking banks. What is surprising is why rainwater can’t be harvested by constructing dams across the country. The water should be used for irrigation. With two rainy seasons in a year, we shouldn’t be crying about hunger.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Not a drop • Sometimes things can be unfair, notes Edinah Nzembi, adding that as the well-endowed parts of the country experience good rains, there have been floods in areas that had been gripped by drought. “In some parts of the northeastern region, animals survived drought only to drown in the rains. It’s sad, indeed. Some areas are yet to receive any rainfall.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Wrong priorities • It’s disheartening that lives are being lost in heavy rains and flooding in parts of the country, remarks Joseph Macharia. “This comes after a vicious long drought. Water harvesting and conservation programmes are needed. It’s easier to do this than to implement mega government projects. I can volunteer my services and also give advice.” His contact is [email protected]

***

No response • A power outage in some parts of Komarock Estate’s Sector 3B in Nairobi’s Eastlands have been going on for several days despite having been reported immediately to Kenya Power, says local resident Philip Nyasio Samo. “It was first reported in Mulawa Court on March 24, with no response from the power utility’s technicians,” laments a frustrated Philip. His contact is [email protected]

***

Buddies affair • A lesson Carey Yiembe vividly remembers being taught in school is “that government is for the people, by the people, and of the people”. However, he’s now convinced that nothing could have been further from the truth. “Having seen five governments, I know it’s for buddies, of buddies, and by buddies. The voter is only required to put them in office!” His contact is [email protected]