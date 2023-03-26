Azimio must train supporters on peaceful demos

Peaceful demos • While the Constitution guarantees the freedom to stage demonstrations, Evans Macharia’s concern is why this cannot be done peacefully, without looting and destroying other people’s property. “The organisers should educate their supporters on how to hold peaceful protests or no one will ever take them seriously. They will always be seen as hooligans.” His contact is [email protected]

Take the blame • With the Azimio leaders warning of more demonstrations ahead, as they exercise their constitutional right, Francis Njuguna wants to know who should take the blame for the deaths, injuries and destruction of property. He poses: “Should it be the organisers or the security personnel? This was the case during the recent protests and will happen again.” His contact is [email protected]

Neglected • Whenever it rains in Nairobi, General Mathenge Road in the Westlands suburb becomes a real mess and this has been happening for many years, laments Yatin Shah. “The pavement and the road surface always get flooded and it is almost impossible for the people to walk along it. It’s a big shame. There are not enough drains, as this road has been badly neglected.” His contact is [email protected]

Brink of collapse • How can the city county and the national government allow the establishment of schools in the increasing gated communities, with countless shopping malls, and high-rise buildings, when they cannot provide them with basic amenities such as water, power and so on? asks Diana D’Souza. At this rate, she warns, “Nairobi is on the brink of collapse”. Her contact is [email protected]

Safety valve • Kenyan leaders should respect voters and their decisions, says university don XN Iraki. “If someone is rejected by the voters, why should we give him or her a state job? Are we saying voters are stupid or their votes do not matter? Voting is a safety valve. It allows voters to exhale and reduces national anger. What is the key reason for giving losers state jobs?” His contact is [email protected]