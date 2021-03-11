ICC allows Bensouda to expand documents in case against Gicheru

Fatou Bensouda and Paul Gicheru

ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda (left) who has been allowed to tighten her case against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru (right) who is facing charges of witness interference.

Photo credit: File | AFP & Pool
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has allowed Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to tighten her case against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru by offering more explanation on why the six charges facing him should be confirmed and the matter proceed to trial.

