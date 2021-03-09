Bensouda seeks to expand case documents against lawyer Paul Gicheru

This file photo taken on September 29, 2015 shows Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the court room of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague.

Photo credit: Peter Dejong | Pool | AFP
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Bensouda wants the court to allow the size of the prosecution’s Document Containing the Charges (DCC) to be increased from 120 pages to 175 so that the prosecution can set out its case in detail.

ICC's outgoing Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda want the court to allow her to increase the page limit of documents she is expected to file containing charges against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru.

