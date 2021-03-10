Confirmation of ICC charges against Paul Gicheru to proceed as planned

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru at ICC

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru makes his first appearance before the ICC on November 6, 2020, before Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou of Pre-Trial Chamber A.

Photo credit: Pool | AFP
  • The judgement, which is a major win for prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, makes Mr Gicheru's case the first to be handled by a single-judge chamber, instead of a three-judge team.

The confirmation of charges against Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru at the International Criminal Court (ICC) will proceed as scheduled after the Appeals Chamber rejected attempts to have the process started a fresh.

