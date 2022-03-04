Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki after unveiling commemorative plaque to commission the Siaya Bondo Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Yala, Siaya County on May 30, 2021.

| Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

How Uhuru visit exposed River Yala bodies dump 

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Justus Wanga

  • Officers from Yala police station were quickly called to take the bodies away before word spread about the discovery.
  • The area around the plant was spruced up and President Kenyatta arrived as promised in the company of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

As President Uhuru Kenyatta prepared for his maiden post-handshake tour of Nyanza last May, where he commissioned several projects, workers preparing for the launch of the Siaya-Bondo Water Supply Project made a shocking discovery that almost slammed the brakes on everything.

