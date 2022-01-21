River Yala bodies: Families identify their kin

River Yala Bodies Kin

Ben Chepkwony and Meshack Chepkwony at Yala Police Station after they identified the body of their missing brother at Yala Sub-County Hospital mortuary in Siaya County.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two families yesterday identified their relatives from the 21 bodies retrieved from River Yala over the past three months, ending weeks of painful search for their loved ones.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.