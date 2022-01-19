Ndanu Falls

A view of Ndanu falls on River Yala in 2015. A total of 20 unidentified bodies retrieved from the river are lying at the Yala Sub-County Mortuary.

File

Mystery of unidentified bodies found dumped in River Yala

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Numerous bodies have been retrieved from the river in recent years, an unresolved mystery that residents now only converse about in hushed tones.
  • Some of the bodies were found in sacks while others bore deep cuts, raising suspicions on the cause of death.

Ndanu falls on the Yala river in western Kenya is a scenic site that enthrals visitors and lovers of nature.

