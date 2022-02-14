River Yala bodies: More time needed to identify victims

River Yala in Siaya County

River Yala where decomposing bodies were found. The final report on the post-mortem and identification of 24 bodies found in the river could take up to a month.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kassim Adinasi

The final report on the post-mortem and identification of 24 bodies found in the River Yala could take up to a month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.