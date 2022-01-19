DCI sends new team to probe 19 unclaimed bodies in Yala

A section of river Yala. The National Police Service has dispatched a forensics team to Yala as investigators work to identify more than 19 unclaimed bodies retrieved from the river.

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The National Police Service has dispatched a forensics team to Yala as investigators work to identify more than 19 unclaimed bodies retrieved from the Yala River.

