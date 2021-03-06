Hope at last as vaccines taken to the counties

Amoth gets vaccinated

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) nurse Lucy Kipkemei vaccinates Dr Patrick Amoth, the acting Health Services Director-General, following the launch of the drive on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu  &  Hellen Shikanda

What you need to know:

  • Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache echoed his sentiments and disclosed that the nationwide vaccination would start at county referral hospitals immediately.

  • KNH Chief Executive Evanson Kamuri was the second person in Kenya to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

At half past noon yesterday, the first Covid-19 vaccine recipient in Kenyan soil up-rolled his sleeves for the much-awaited shot at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

