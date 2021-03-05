Kenya's Covid-19 cases increase by 400 to 107,729

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses the media after the dispatch of Covid-19 vaccines from the Kitengela depot in Nairobi to other parts of the country on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

  • Two hundred and seventy nine of the new patients were found in Nairobi County, which remained in the lead in terms of the number of infections recorded daily per county.

The number of declared Covid-19 infections in Kenya on Tuesday rose by 400 to 107,729, Health minister Mutahi Kagwe announced in a statement, saying 5,189 samples had been tested within a day.

