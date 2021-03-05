Covid-19 vaccine
Online scammers rake in millions from sale of Covid ‘vaccines’

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

As countries around the world prepare to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine, scammers are making up to Sh60 million by selling the ‘doses’ on the black market.

