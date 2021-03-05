Nairobi hospitals where Covid-19 vaccination will take place

Covid vaccination at KNH

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) nurse Lucy Kipkemei vaccinates security guard Pauline Achieng against Covid-19 following the launch of the vaccination drive on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Phase one targets the more than 400,000 health professionals countrywide as well as workers in other sectors considered as offering essential services.

Mama Lucy, Pumwani and Mbagathi hospitals are among 16 health facilities in Nairobi, where Covid-19 vaccination will be offered beginning next week.

