Kenya will bury all Covid-19 vaccine waste materials, here is why

California Covid vaccination

People without appointments wait in line for the potential chance to receive a Covid-19 vaccination that would have otherwise been discarded at the Kedren Community Health Center on January 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo credit: Patrick T. Fallon | AFP
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Covid-19 vaccine taskforce says vaccine waste materials will be managed through the Injection Safety and Medical Waste Policy, which has been adapted to the pandemic context.

Kenya has procured auto-disable syringes as a measure for infection prevention, and adequate safety boxes for proper storage and disposal of used syringes, as it prepares to administer Covid-19 vaccines.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

  2. PRIME Tycoon dies with his Sh1bn Runda hotel dream

  3. Tigrayans recount massacre by Eritrean troops

  4. Ethiopia urges US 'not to meddle' in its internal affairs

  5. 11 killed in South Sudan plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.