Heads to roll at Kenya Ports Authority agency as DP Gachagua reveals looming probe

Heads are expected to roll at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that an audit will be carried out on the country’s port business and operations.

Mr Gachagua said President William Ruto had ordered Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen to conduct the audit following reports last year that the government had offered the United Arab Emirates-based Dubai Port World (DP World) a tender for the development, operation and management of the country’s four ports.

Yesterday, Mr Gachagua claimed the KPA board of directors had rejected the deal, under which DP World was to use its money to build three berths at the Mombasa port, develop cold storage facilities in Kisumu and Naivasha and a special economic zone in Lamu.

“The Mombasa port, a national facility, was nearly privatised. The Ruto administration thwarted attempts to steal the port of Mombasa by the lords of impunity, state capture and conflict of interest.”

“In the sunset days of the last regime, there were games being played and I want to thank the KPA board of directors for their patriotism because they refused to allow the stealing of the port. The audit of the port facilities will establish what has been stolen with a view to restoring the port to Kenyans,” Mr Gachagua said.

The Dubai firm was also to submit a commercial proposal to equip and operate the three completed berths in Lamu.

Former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani had previously confirmed that DP World was among many port operators that were being considered by the government as potential private partners to run the new Lamu Port. He later disowned the July tender.

The DP, who spoke after opening the Mombasa international show, said their main political opponent in the August 9 General Election, Mr Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, had remained quiet on the Dubai Port deal.

“The man you supported kept mum over the matter but, once we took over power, we immediately reverted port operations, which had been transferred to Nakuru and Nairobi, back to Mombasa. Very soon the Coast region’s economy will be revamped,” Mr Gachagua said. The DP said he would soon tour the port of Mombasa in the company of Coast leaders to inspect businesses.

He added that the port was not available to be given to private firms as it is a national resource that should be protected for the benefit of all Kenyans. The DP said the Coast region had benefited immensely from the Kenya Kwanza administration, even after voting overwhelmingly for Mr Odinga.

He cited the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa (Public Service and Gender), Salim Mvurya (Mining and Blue Economy) Principal Secretaries and the minority leader of the National Assembly. Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir lauded the government for reverting port operations, saying the move had boosted the county’s economy.