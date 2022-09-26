KPA clears traders to choose how to ferry cargo from Mombasa Port

Traders are now free to clear their cargo in Mombasa and use any mode of transport to ferry their cargo from port of Mombasa to Nairobi and other hinterlands.

This is after Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) issued a notice quashing the 2018 ban on nomination of cargo in Mombasa and compulsory ferrying of cargo via Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

KPA ag. Managing Director John Mwangemi, on Monday notified all shipping lines that they are free to nominate their cargo in Mombasa.

That was the only communication which was hindering full implementation of President William Ruto directive to revert port services to Mombasa.

“This is therefore to notify all Shipping Lines that importers’ documentation of place of clearance and mode of transport for their goods shall be at their choice. Shipping Lines are hereby advised to facilitate importers’ nomination of place of clearance including port clearance, Kenya Revenue Authority’s Licensed Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and KPA’s Inland Container depots. This notice supersedes the notice of 6th June 2018 on similar subject,” reads part of the notice.

The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) chief executive Gilbert Lagat said the notice is now clear as that was the only impediment to the full implementation of the president’s directive.

“This is very clear. We are happy with the directive. The place and choice of mode and place of clearance rests with the shipper. This is what we had been pushing for to allow cargo clearance and delivery competed on efficiency, predictability and cost effectiveness,” said Mr Lagat.

He added, “Rail, road, port, CFSs and Inland Container (ICDs) will compete on a level ground. We expect cost to be responsive to market dynamics as it is a win for all.”