Gigiri jailbreak: Detectives probe call records, money transactions of detained police officers

Investigators are reviewing call records and money transactions by police officers who were on duty on Monday when 13 detainees, including a suspected serial killer, escaped from Gigiri Police Station.

The Nation has learnt that the mobile phones of the five police officers who are being held over the escape are being analysed by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) .

Authorities have termed the jailbreak an inside job and the detectives believe a forensic analysis of the communication—to review numbers contacted days leading up to the escape and transactions—by the suspected police officers holds the key to unravelling events leading to the escape of suspected serial killer Collins Jumaisi and 12 Eritreans.

“A number of phones, which include those of the officers’ and other suspects are being analysed with the aim of finding out what happened,” said a senior DCI officer who spoke in confidence as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Cyber Crime Unit

In addition, a team of officers attached to the Cyber Crime Unit wing of the DCI have also obtained CCTV footage from neighbouring premises to review events of the night.

“Some of the suspects are still at large and they are being pursued,” a police source said.

The five officers who are currently being investigated have been identified as Corporal Ronald Babo, the non-commissioned officer, constables Evans Kipkirui, the cell sentry, Mollent Achieng, the station guard, and Zachary Nyabuto, also a station guard. Mr Geral Mutuku was the report office personnel.

The five officers are in custody in three stations—Spring Valley, Runda and Parklands.

The Nation has learnt that differences ensued among officers who were on duty on Monday night and those that had reported to replace them on Tuesday morning. A source said that the early morning officers were shocked to learn that the Eritrean nationals were not in custody. Mr Jumaisi is said to have walked to freedom thereafter.

The Nation has learnt that the officers who reported to work on Tuesday morning spoke about the events that led to the escape of the suspects at the station’s canteen as they took tea.

The 12 Eritreans who are currently on the police radar have been identified as Mr Daniel Reso, Yosef Sarati, Yonathan Reflon, Adam Tetesalam and Felmon Sere. Others are Nenak Menan, Felmon Bokr, Daniel Bokbenez, Felmbas Seleba, Naham Nehomora, Telcon Samuel and Filnan Kohene.

Interdiction

Addressing journalists, acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli said that the escape was purely an insider job.

“I have interdicted eight officers who were on duty last night,” Mr Masengeli said on Tuesday.

Mr Masengeli made the announcement of the interdiction of the officers saying that preliminary investigations indicated that the escape was an inside job.

“Investigations show that it was an inside job which was carried out by officers that were on duty and others who were not,” Mr Masengeli said.

The escape of the 12 was reported by a police officer identified as Evans Kipkirui who said that they cut a wire mesh that forms part of the security to the cells and scaled a perimeter wall to escape.

When the Nation visited Gigiri Police Station yesterday and interacted with boda boda operators within the area, none of them said he had seen the 13 escaping from the station.

“There are very little activities that take place here at night. However, I don’t remember seeing a huge group of people walking here that night,” said Mr Albert Karanja.

Gigiri Police Station

Business was going on normally within the station when we visited.

It is worth noting that Gigiri Police Station is located in a secure environment, in an area where the United States of America Embassy is also located.

The escape of the prisoners was reported and recorded under two Occurrence Book (OB) numbers—05/20/08/2024 and 7/20/08/2024.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing with statements being recorded by five witnesses.

Following the incident, the station was declared a crime scene, with top officers led by Mr Masengeli and DCI boss Mohamed Amin visiting it.

Addressing journalists at the station on Tuesday, Mr Amin said that a hunt for the escapees had been started.

“It is unfortunate this has happened but we are pursuing the matter for action,” he said.

Mr Jumaisi is accused of killing 42 women. He was being detained at the station awaiting arraignment and to take plea in the murders of the women whose bodies were recovered from a dumping site in Kware area in Embakasi South.