Five police officers in court over Gigiri jailbreak

Five out of the eight police officers implicated in the escape of 13 suspects from Gigiri Police Station on Tuesday morning have been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts, with investigators seeking to hold them for longer.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations asked Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi to allow the lock up of Corporal Ronald Babo, Constable Evan Kipkirui, Constable Millicent Achieng, Constable Zachary Nyabuto and Constable Gerald Mutuku for 14 more days, saying it needed time to wrap up investigations into the case.

The officers were on night duty when the 13 suspects, including the main suspect in the murders of at least 42 women, whose bodies were found dumped in Kware quarry in Embakasi. The 12 others are Eritreans detained at the police station for overstaying in the country illegally.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, who confessed to the murders that were later reduced to six, was waiting to be arraigned for the plea-taking on Friday, August 23, 2024.

On the fateful Tuesday, Corporal Babo was the duty officer, Constable Kipkirui was the cell sentry while Constable Mutuku was the report office personnel. Constables Achieng and Nyabuto were the station guards.

In their application, the DCI detectives handling the case said they needed time to conduct forensic lab analysis on the suspects’ mobile phones and analyse the CCTV footage that was obtained and taken to the Cyber Crime Unit.