Gigiri inmates, Kware murder suspect escape: Probe points to inside job

UPDATE: Acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has interdicted eight police officers for allegedly aiding 13 suspects to escape from Gigiri Police Station on Tuesday morning.

The officers, who were immediately locked up, include Gigiri sub-County police commander, the officer commanding station and six other law enforcers. Among the six is the report officer, cell century, duty non-commissioned officer, order officer, and station guard.

Police officers helped 13 inmates escape from Gigiri Police Station, according to Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli. pic.twitter.com/gB9m0YXQrj — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 20, 2024

Mr Masengeli said the officers were targeted after preliminary investigations pointed to an “inside job” by officers who were on duty and others.

“We are investigating the incident and our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering that officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station,” Mr Masengeli said.

The station is located in a strategic position that makes it difficult for an inmate to escape, the police boss said. All cells at the station are surrounded by a wall, to east are police quarters, and to the west is a diplomatic police station, with which it shares the compound.

Also, the station is just 50 yards from the main gate, which is well guarded by two police officers.

Since the station is also located around Gigiri UN offices, next to the High Commission of India and the US Embassy, the security level around is always high.

--------

The main suspect in the murders of at least six women, whose bodies were found dumped in Kware quarry in Embakasi, has escaped from Nairobi's Gigiri Police Station.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, who confessed to the murders was among 13 suspects who escaped from cells at 3am on Tuesday.

The 12 others are Eritreans detained at the police station for overstaying in the country illegally.

Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt had been launched to re-arrest the escapees.

“We are pursuing the matter for action,” he said.

A police report filed at the station, under OB 05/20/08/2024, indicated that the matter was reported by police officers Evans Kipkirui and Gerald Mutuku who were manning the cells.

The officers said they had made their routine visit to the cells to serve the inmates breakfast when they discovered the suspects had escaped.

They said when they opened the cell door, they were shocked to discover that 13 suspects had escaped by cutting the wire mesh at the basking bay.

Jumaisi was in the cell, waiting to be arraigned for the plea-taking on Friday, August 23, 2024.

He and two others were produced before Makadara Chief Magistrate Irine Gichobi, where the prosecution asked the court to allow them to detain the three accused for 21 days.

After hearing submissions from both parties, the court ruled that Khalisha, the main suspect, should be remanded at Gigiri Police Station for a further seven days.