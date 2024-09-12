Traders block roads in Nairobi, protesting relocation by Governor Sakaja

Traffic in and out of Nairobi city centre from parts of Eastlands was paralysed on Thursday morning after traders at Marikiti and Muthurwa markets protested against City Hall's decision to relocate them to Kangundo Road market.

Hundreds of traders lit bonfires and blocked sections of Haile Selassie Avenue, Landhies Road and Jogoo Road as they battled county inspectorate officers who were on the ground to enforce the orders of Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Wakulima Market traders engage anti-riot police in running battles over their eviction from the market. Francis Nderitu | Nation Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation

The drama began at 4 am when district askaris, popularly known as kanjos, arrived to evict traders who had spilled out of the two markets and were selling fresh produce on the roadsides - disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.

The traders, who sell fruits and vegetables— pineapples, oranges, potatoes, tomatoes, onions among others— occupy large sections of Haile Selassie Avenue, causing massive traffic jams on the busy road.

Their encroachment has made Muthurwa and Marikiti areas prone to road accidents involving pedestrians, as muggers, pickpockets and other criminals take advantage of the congestion and chaos to steal from commuters.

On Tuesday, acting County Secretary and Head of Public Service Godfrey Kumali issued a notice to the traders, ordering them to move to the Kangundo Road market.

“This is to bring to your attention the Nairobi City County government's decision to decongest the Nairobi central business district for smooth vehicle traffic and human flow,” the notice reads in part.

“It has been decided that all onion, pineapple, oranges and potato traders operating outside and inside the market relocate to Kangundo Road Market where there is spacious trading space and ample parking for business”.

After getting the notice, the traders mobilised their colleagues on Wednesday evening and were at the market as early as 2.30am, ready to take on city askaris.

Sources told Nation.Africa that some traders, fearing loss of their property, spent the night at the market.

The traders lit bonfires and blocked roads around Marikiti and Muthurwa markets. Photo credit: Pool | Nation

They attempted to block the city askaris from accessing the market and later engaged the law enforces in running battles, causing panic and fear among matatu operators and passengers.

Police, who were called in to reinforce the kanjos, fired teargas at the traders who paralysed business in areas adjacent to Muthurwa, including OTC and Kamukunji, as traffic snarl-ups stretched as far as City Stadium.

While the notice was served on Wakulima (Marikiti) traders, the rest of traders from Muthurwa joined them in the protests.

The drama has cast a spotlight on the over Sh500-million Kangundo-Road Market that has remained unoccupied since it was completed seven years ago.

Built during Governor Mike Sonko's era, the market is one of the many white elephants that cost taxpayers billions of shillings but remain unoccupied and generate little or no revenue for City Hall.

This is not the first attempt to relocate the traders from the city centre to Kangundo Road.

During a recent visit to Kangundo Road Market, Mr Sakaja said his administration would give a time frame of two weeks to traders in the market who had not occupied their stalls.

“I don’t want to see the game that has been happening there. That market is such a huge investment,” he said.

“You will decide what goes to Marikiti in the morning but we will decide what comes to Kangundo Road— be it potatoes, cabbages, at least three items that will not be received in town will be received here. We must have that balance,” he said.