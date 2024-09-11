JKIA, other airports paralysed as aviation workers strike against Adani lease deal

Thousands of passengers were on Wednesday stranded when aviation workers went on strike at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and airports in Mombasa, Eldoret and Kisumu to protest against a proposed government plan to lease JKIA, East Africa’s busiest transport hub, to Indian conglomerate Adani.

The Indian firm has made a proposal to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) earlier this year to run JKIA under a 30-year concession.

But the airport workers, who downed their tools midnight Tuesday September 10, have opposed the deal, saying it was clouded in mystery, that they were not involved in the plan, and that even the documents the government provided to explain it were not what they had asked and had not explained the full story.

“The government has not been straightforward in our negotiations. They are not genuine. They have not provided us all the documents that we demanded. All we want is that the government stops the Adani deal,” Secretary General Moss Ndiema of the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (Kawu) told Nation on Tuesday evening.

Stranded travellers await clearance at JKIA Terminal 1A with Kenya Aviation Workers on strike on September 11, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The officials said the government was pushing the deal by “hook or crook”.

Last week, the union raised an alarm including the presence of strangers, purported to be Adani's employees who have been moving around JKIA in the company of Kenya Airport Authority's senior security personnel.

These unknown persons, they said, were engaged in unknown activities including taking photographs of various installations and carrying out stock-assessment exercises which the workers suspected to be related to the advancement of the lease programme.

As a condition to call off the initial strike, the workers demanded a stop to the "secret, unknown, unexplained and clandestine movements and activities by Adani employees, agents or assigns around JKIA and related installations.”

But for would-be passengers, the chaos was too much to bear, inconveniencing them, and making them miss crucial meetings, engagements and obligations.

Ms Yahya Mohammed who was expected to travel to Egypt for medical reasons told Nation she arrived at the airport at 2am for a flight using Egypt Airliners but was not able to check out at the airport.

“I have been here since 2am in the morning. I have not received any communication. I have a sick mother who is supposed to be attended to. All we are asking for is assistance from the government to alleviate the situation and find a solution,” Ms Mohammed told said.

Ms Doreen Mutavi Kimanze, a Kilifi resident had arrived at the airport to travel to Turkey to reunite with her family but she was left stranded and left the airport following the cancellation of her flight.

“I have not reunited with my family for two years now. They had booked the ticket for the Turkish Airlines but we have been told to wait. This is purely a local issue, why is the government not resolving this?” Ms Kimanze said.

In Mombasa, and in the midst of a picturesque romance and a memorable proposal, Maia Dylan and Celine Calvanes found themselves at the centre of an unexpected disruption.

Their enchanting trip to Mombasa, which culminated in a heartfelt marriage proposal, was marred by a chaotic airport workers' strike that deeply affected their return journey.

Having enjoyed a blissful stay in Mombasa, Maia and Celine eagerly anticipated their flight back to Nairobi.

However, their plans were thrown into disarray when they arrived at the Mombasa International Airport (MIA) only to find it embroiled in a strike by the KAA staff protesting against the planned leasing of JKIA to India's Adani Enterprises.

What was supposed to be a smooth transition from their romantic getaway turned into a prolonged waiting game.

Amidst the chaos, Maia and Celine's romantic milestone stood in stark contrast to the tumult around them.

What was meant to be a joyful celebration of their love now included an unexpected test of patience and resilience.

Stranded travellers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport following a strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers on September 11, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

As they navigated the complications of the strike, their story underscored the broader impact of the airport disruption on travelers' lives, turning their once perfect journey into a challenging ordeal.

Mombasa county Director of Medical Services Dr Shem Patta, whose flight was initially scheduled for 9:30 am, also faced uncertainty as the airport announced delays.

"We’ve been told there are some delays, but they anticipate that we should be able to travel," he said, reflecting the frustration shared by many travelers.

For tourists like those from Luxembourg, the situation was equally distressing.

"We have an 11am flight to Frankfurt. I hope to go back today," one of them noted, anxiously hoping their journey would still be possible.

Mr Kennedy Rotich, a resident of Mombasa heading to Mwanza, Tanzania, faced an added layer of frustration.

"I received a notification from the airline late at night and woke up at 5am. The problem is compounded. I am worried about the waiting — it means I might miss my Mwanza-Dar connection," he said.

Government Deputy Spokesperson Gabriel Muthuma on Wednesday said the government views the Adani PPP model as a crucial strategy for financing significant infrastructure improvements in the country.

Mr Mutuma also said the Adani proposal is still under consideration and that the government is evaluating the proposal before making a commitment.

“Upgrading JKIA will stimulate economic growth and reinforce Kenya’s position as a regional air transport, trade, and financial hub. This expansion is essential for Kenya’s future growth and global competitiveness,” Mr Muthuma posted on X.

The JKIA-Adani deal proposes a lease period of 30 years for the international airport from the commencement date.

Adani projects that JKIA is expected to handle 33 million passengers and one million tonnes of cargo by 2055, up from around eight million passengers and 0.5 million tonnes of cargo at the end of 2023 hence the need for proper infrastructure.

In the proposal, Adani wants to spend Sh96 billion to build a new terminal building, apron and taxiway system, and two rapid exit taxiways; Sh79.91 billion on developing new facilities to ensure integration with other new facilities; as well as Sh11.85 billion to improve the taxiway network system, set up two more rapid exits, and construct other related facilities like additional remote aircraft parking stands.

In disclosures and feasibility studies, Adani also targets 30 acres near JKIA for so-called city-side development (CSD), with 28 acres reserved for hospitality and two acres for retail, food, and beverage.

The airport arm of billionaire Gautam Adani’s sprawling Indian conglomerate outlined plans to build three hotels adjacent to JKIA: four- and five-star resort hotels with 250 and 200 rooms, respectively, as well as a three-star hotel with 150 rooms.

The Indian firm will also be entitled to set the dollar-denominated charges to airlines and other users for its services at JKIA in a way that guarantees it an 18 percent internal rate of return (IRR).

In Eldoret, Bishop Charles Mwanda who was heading to Mombasa for a religious workshop, was one of the stranded passengers.

"I have been in this airport since 7am expecting to travel to Mombasa and I am surprised all operations have been suspended due to workers strike," said Bishop Mwanda.

A few airport employees moved around the main entry chanting anti-Adani tunes while waving placards warning the government never to hand over the airport to Adani as others basked in the sun chatting on their phones.

Though disappointed, travellers supported the worker's strike urging them to stay put and never allow Adani to be trusted with management of local airports.

"Though we are counting losses due to this strike, issues being raised by KAA employees opposed to the sale of our airports to a foreigner are valid. This is a democratic country and the power belongs to the people. The government must stop the culture of making important decisions such as this without involving citizens and other stakeholders,” said Bishop Mwanda.

In Kisumu, the staff also went on strike, grounding operations to a halt, and only three local flights from Wilson Airport had landed by 10am.

Taxi operators like Fred Ogao complained of diminished business.