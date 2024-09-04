KQ: Why our flights are delaying

The inordinate delays in Kenya Airways flights are as a result of unforeseen challenges that have immensely impacted its operations, the national carrier has said.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday evening, Kenya Airways cited unscheduled engine overhaul and unforeseen supply chain constraints as the main cause of the delayed flights.

The national carrier explained that the situation had resulted in having two of their 787 Dreamliner aircraft being grounded.

The grounded aircraft have necessitated changes to the airline's schedule, including the downgrading, delaying and rescheduling of certain flights, the national carrier explained.

However, Kenya Airways assured its customers that efforts are underway to resolve the situation.

"We are currently working with our engine lessors and manufacturers on a solution. We have therefore had to downgrade, reschedule and, or delay some of our flights," KQ said.

Kenya Airways further assured its customers that it would realign its network to reduce on delayed or rescheduled flights in the event the situation is not normalised soon.

"We apologise for the inconveniences that this has caused," Kenya Airways said in the statement.

The airline further pledged to provide updates as the situation evolves and reiterated its commitment to safety and customer satisfaction.

At the same time, the national carrier has asked passengers to update their booking contact details (email and phone number) via the airline's website Flight Status or through their Customer Excellence Center.

In recent days, several KQ passengers have complained of unexplained delays and rescheduling of flights. This week, most flights, according to the flight boards at the JKIA, were delayed.

Last year, KQ witnessed similar flight delays that it explained were as a result of its aircrafts “undergoing scheduled maintenance”.

“Our aircraft are undergoing scheduled maintenance, back into operations due to global challenges with the supply of some aircraft components,” the national carrier said when it experienced delayed flight in January 2023.